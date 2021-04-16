Highways 19, 50 at Vermillion closed Friday after gas line break

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Sections of Highway 19 and Highway 50 on the northwest end of Vermillion were closed to traffic for a time Friday after a gas line was broken.

At around 11:50 a.m. Friday, the Vermillion Fire EMS Department responded to a broken gas line at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 19 and South Dakota Highway 50 bypass.

Emergency responders found that a four-inch plastic gas main has been cut by contractors working on a project on the Highway 50 bypass. MidAmerican Energy was notified and arrived at the location.

Law enforcement blocked traffic on Highway 50 from about one mile east and one mile west of the gas main, and about one mile north and one mile south on Highway 19.

The roadways were later reopened after the leak was contained. Repair to the gas main is ongoing.

Responding agencies included the Vermillion Fire EMS Department, South Dakota Highway Patrol, the Vermillion Police Department, the Clay County Sheriff, Clay County Emergency Management and MidAmerican.

