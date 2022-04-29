Hip hop artist Fetty Wap, rock band Black Pistol Fire to appear at Saturday in the Park's Abe Stage

SIOUX CITY -- New Jersey-born rapper Fetty Wap and Austin, Texas-based rock duo Black Pistol Fire will be coming to Saturday in the Park's Abe Stage.

They will join three-time Grammy Award winners Avett Brothers and legendary bluesman Buddy Guy, who are among the entertainers playing the main stage in Grandview Park for SITP's July 2nd outdoor concert.

Cofounder Dave Bernstein said lining up talent for the 32nd SITP was especially challenging.

"We had to cancel the festival in 2020 due to COVID," he said, during a Thursday morning news conference at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem. "We were able to hold (SITP) last year, even though other festivals weren't able to."

With lessening pandemic restrictions, more venues and festivals are now back booking talent.

"The Avett Brothers and John Fogerty were both booked for 2020's SITP, prior to the cancelation," Bernstein said. "Fogerty rebooked in 2021 and we were fortunate to sign up Avett Brothers this year."

Multiplatinum, award-winning recording artist Elle King, indie rock duo Daisy the Great, and the folk rocking group Doc Robinson are also booked as Main Stage entertainers.

Bernstein said a few more, local acts will fill the Main Stage bill in the coming weeks.

Likewise, Abe Stage co-organizer Jason Reinert said he'll be confirming more acts in addition to Fetty Wap and Black Pistol Fire shortly.

"While securing talent for the Abe Stage wasn't as competitive as it was for the Main Stage, it was still very time-consuming," Bernstein said.

