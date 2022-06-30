 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Sioux City Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Guarantee Roofing, Siding, and Insulation Company
alert

Hip hop artist Tech N9ne to perform at Hard Rock's Anthem

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- The nationally-known rap artist Tech N9ne is coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., on Sept. 18.

Since dropping his first album in 1999, Tech N9ne has earned three gold records, sold more than two million albums, founded his own record label, Strange Music, worked with rappers such as Lil Wayne and Kendrick Lamar, and made multiple appearances on Forbes's "Hip-Hop Cash Kings" list. In 2005, the Kansas City rapper's song "The Beast" was featured on that year's installment of the popular Madden video gram franchise.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in person at the hotel's Rock Shop.

All Anthem events are for guests, 21 and older.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Saturday in the Park leadership talk about changes to Abe Stage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News