Hip hop artist Tech N9ne to perform at Hard Rock's Anthem

Since dropping his first album in 1999, Tech N9ne has earned three gold records, sold more than two million albums, founded his own record label, Strange Music, worked with rappers such as Lil Wayne and Kendrick Lamar, and made multiple appearances on Forbes's "Hip-Hop Cash Kings" list. In 2005, the Kansas City rapper's song "The Beast" was featured on that year's installment of the popular Madden video gram franchise.