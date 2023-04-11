SIOUX CITY -- Multitalented Chris "Ludacris" Bridges will be performing as part of the Battery Park summer concert series on Aug. 12 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St.

As a recording artist, Ludacris has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide, thanks to hit singles like "Stand Up," "Get Back" and "Money Maker."

He has expanded his versatility to the big screen, playing the part of "Tej" in the popular "Fast & Furious" movie franchise.

Tickets for the Ludacris concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at hardrockcasinsiouxcity.com or at the hotel's Rock Shop.

All Battery Park events are open to audience of all ages.