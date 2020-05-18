You are the owner of this article.
'History at High Noon' museum program to be presented online
'History at High Noon' museum program to be presented online

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Public Museum will be offering its "History at High Noon: Sioux City in the 1890s" online on Thursday.

The presentation, hosted by archival records clerk Haley Aguirre, can be accessed at siouxcitymuseum.org/history-at-high-noon along with 12 previous "History at High Noon" programs.

During the late 19th century, Sioux City was on the rise with such city boosters as John Peirce, Arthur Garretson and William Gordon. However, the economic growth of the 1880s came crashing down with the Panic of 1893. Aguirre will showcase the rise and fall of Sioux City's first great boom era with historic images.

The 1890s presentation is the first in a series of decades in Sioux City to be featured. The public museum, located at 607 Fourth St., is currently closed due to COVID-19 until further notice. For more information, call 712-279-6175 or visit SiouxCityMuseum.org.  

Sioux City Public Museum logo
Provided
