'History at High Noon' presentation to focus on booms and busts of 1920 to 1940

SIOUX CITY -- The history of the city during the turbulent two decades from 1920 to 1940 will be the subject of the next "History at High Noon" presentation at the Sioux City Public Museum.

The presentation, "Boom and Bust: Sioux City 1920-1940" begins at 12:05 p.m. Thursday. No food or beverages are allowed, and masks are encouraged for those who aren't vaccinated.

Prohibition began in 1920, with the the passage of the 18th Amendment and the Volstead Act. Initial expectations were that the end of alcohol sales would also end Sioux City's reputation as a "wide open" city with free-flowing alcohol and other sorts of vice. This was not the case, as illegal liquor and criminal activity continued throughout the decade.

The 1920s was also a time of industrial expansion and prosperity that ended after the stock market crash in the fall of 1929, coupled with widespread bank failures and a farm crisis during the 1930s.

There was social unrest in Sioux City in 1932 and 1933 as farmers grew desperate in the face of foreclosure. Later in the decade, the city's meatpacking industry was the target of major labor strikes.

