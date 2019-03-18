SIOUX CITY -- Learn the story of George Weare during "History at High Noon: Sioux City's First Banker" at 12:05 p.m. Thursday at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.
Weare started the city's first banking house in 1855 with a tin box for a safe and a dry goods crate for a desk. From such humble beginnings, Weare's firm grew into one of the most successful and longest-lasting banks in Sioux City history.
Archival records clerk Haley Aguirre will explore how the Weare family impacted Sioux City high society from the Victorian era and beyond.
For more information on museum programming, call 712-279-6174 or visit siouxcitymuseum.org.