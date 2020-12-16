History at High Noon to highlight holiday images

SIOUX CITY -- Take a nostalgic look back at Siouxland's winter wonders from as early as the 1890s with "History at High Noon: Home for the Holidays," which will go online on Thursday.

Along with past "History at High Noon" presentations, it can be accessed at Siouxcitymuseum.org/history-at-high-noon.

Presenter Hayley Aguirre, archival records clerk, will showcase historic photographs from festive street scenes to the many images taken by longtime Sioux City Journal photographer George Newman.

Among the more than 60 images are blizzards, winter recreation, decorated department store, family Christmas gatherings and civic events like the Little Yellow dog auction.

Located at 607 4th St., the Sioux City Public Museum is open to the public. However, some onsite programs will continue to be available exclusively online.

For more information, call 712-279-6174 or visit SiouxCityMuseum.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.