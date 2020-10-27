 Skip to main content
Holiday Collections Craft Fair returning to Tyson Events Center Nov. 21-22
Holiday Collections Craft Fair returning to Tyson Events Center Nov. 21-22

Holiday Craft Fair
SIOUX CITY -- The annual Collectors Craft Fair returns to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 21, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 22. 

Due to COVID-19 concerns, masks are required for all event attendees and vendors. In addition, the two-day event will be broken into two-hour sessions in order to limit crowd size.

Tickets are now available in advance at TysonCenter.com. Advance tickets are discounted at $4 online. Patrons are encouraged to buy online early to take advantage of discounted tickets and to guarantee the session they'd like to attend. 

Tickets will also be available on the day of the event for $5 at the door. Kids, age 12 and under, are free to attend.

