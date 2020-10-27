Holiday Collections Craft Fair returning to Tyson Events Center Nov. 21-22

SIOUX CITY -- The annual Collectors Craft Fair returns to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 21, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 22.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, masks are required for all event attendees and vendors. In addition, the two-day event will be broken into two-hour sessions in order to limit crowd size.

Tickets are now available in advance at TysonCenter.com. Advance tickets are discounted at $4 online. Patrons are encouraged to buy online early to take advantage of discounted tickets and to guarantee the session they'd like to attend.

Tickets will also be available on the day of the event for $5 at the door. Kids, age 12 and under, are free to attend.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.