Hornick flooding evacuation

Woodbury County roads workers put up a barricade at the north edge of Main Street Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Hornick, Iowa, after an evacuation order for the town was issued when a levee holding back the West Branch of the Little Sioux River was breached.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

HORNICK, Iowa --  Residents and property owners will be allowed back into the small Woodbury County town of Hornick, temporarily, beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday.

According to the City of Hornick's Facebook page, those will be the only people allowed back into town.

"We ask, if you don't live here or own property here, please no not come to Hornick," the website said. "This will cause multiple issues with those that need in."

If a street is barricaded due to standing water, people are asked to go to the Council Chambers for assistance. Also, residents are asked not to run water since Hornick's sewer system isn't working.

Residents are being asked to leave Hornick by 8 p.m. Sunday night.

