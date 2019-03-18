HORNICK, Iowa -- Hornick residents, property owners and volunteers were allowed back into town at 8 a.m. Monday.
Volunteers are being ashed to check in at the Hornick Fire Department, Mayor Scott Mitchell said in a statement. Cleaning supplies will be available at the American Legion Hall.
Residents or property owners will need an adult representative at home in order for MidAmerican Energy to star the process of restoring power. If a representative is not available when MidAmerican arrives, the home's meter will be pulled. Residents will need to call 1-888-427-5632 in order to get power restored.
Mitchell reminds residents not to use toilets, faucets or sinks since Hornick's sewer system isn't currently functioning.
The Salvation Army's mobile kitchen will be serving a hot lunch at noon, Monday at Hornick's American Legion Hall as well as a hot dinner at 5 p.m.