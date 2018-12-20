LE MARS, Iowa -- Three people were taken to Mercy Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in a Wednesday evening collision southwest of Le Mars.
According to a press release from the Le Mars Police Department, at around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the intersection of Highway 75 and County Road C38 for a two-vehicle collision.
The release does not specify the nature of the collision, which involved a silver sedan and a white pickup truck. The sedan sustained damage to the passenger-side door area, while the pickup suffered heavy front-end damage.
Both occupants of the sedan and the pickup's driver were taken to Mercy.
Le Mars Police Officers were assisted by the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, the Le Mars Fire Department and the Le Mars Ambulance.