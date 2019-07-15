SIOUX CITY -- Expect plenty of sun, humidity and heat index values as high as 103 on Monday, and don't be surprised if this hot weather sticks around for a while.
"We'll be seeing daytime highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s for the remainder of the week," Tim Masters, a technician with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said.
This sweltering, summertime heat is substantially higher than Sioux City's average high of 86 for this time of the year. Alas, it is also considerably cooler than the 106 record high that Sioux City experienced in 1936.
"I'm sure most people wont be disappointed to see that record stick around for another year," Masters said.
A slight chance for thunderstorms will be in the forecast on Monday night as well as during the day on Tuesday.
However, Masters said the majority of the storms will be north of Sioux City.
"But the main takeaway is be mindful of pets, who shouldn't be kept outside during days of oppressive heat or small children, who should not be kept in the backseat of cars," he said.