Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party coming to the Tyson Events Center

SIOUX CITY -- Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, for the first ever on May 13 and 14, 2023.
Fans of all ages will experience the thrill of watching their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Truck glow in the dark during a unique laser light show.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at PrimebankTix.com or by visiting the Primebank box office at the Tyson Events Center.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
