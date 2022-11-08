 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party coming to the Tyson Events Center

  • 0
hot wheels monster trucks live glow party
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, for the first ever on May 13 and 14, 2023.

Fans of all ages will experience the thrill of watching their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Truck glow in the dark during a unique laser light show.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at PrimebankTix.com or by visiting the Primebank box office at the Tyson Events Center.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

When could student loan borrowers know if they're actually getting relief?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News