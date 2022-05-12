Hunt A+ Elementary School dismissing early Thursday due to heat

SIOUX CITY -- Due to excessive heat, Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School will be dismissing two hours early on Thursday.
In addition, a family night event scheduled at the school Thursday night has been canceled.
While the new Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School is under construction, students have been attending class in an non-air conditioned building.
Today's forecast high in Sioux City will likely be in the mid-90s.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
