Hunt A+ Elementary School dismissing early Thursday due to heat

Sioux City Community School District logo
Sioux City Community School District

SIOUX CITY -- Due to excessive heat, Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School will be dismissing two hours early on Thursday.

In addition, a family night event scheduled at the school Thursday night has been canceled.

While the new Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School is under construction, students have been attending class in an non-air conditioned building.

Today's forecast high in Sioux City will likely be in the mid-90s. 

