Hy-Vee distributes free bottled water to Onawa residents

ONAWA, Iowa -- Hy-Vee distributed free cases of bottled water to the Monona County seat of Onawa on Saturday morning as the community remains under a boil water advisory due to an issue with its water system.

The Monona County Sheriff's Office advised residents in a social media post to pick up enough water to meet their families' needs until Monday. Hy-Vee provided more than 19 pallets of water, the grocery chain wrote in a press release.

Residents were able to pick up two 24-packs of bottled water per person in the household.

The city of Onawa issued a boil water advisory Friday while the city tests its water as a precautionary measure. The advisory was expected to be in place until Monday.

City water plant supervisor Eric Mesenbrink said a thunderstorm Thursday morning caused an electrical short, which led to an equipment failure at the water plant. That resulted in low water pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the water distribution system, and triggered the boil advisory until tests confirm the city's water supply is not contaminated.

Residents are advised to boil any tap water used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing the teeth or cooking. Water should be brought to a boil for one minute then cooled.

