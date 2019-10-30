{{featured_button_text}}

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Hy-Vee, Inc., in conjunction with Hormel Foods, is donating more than 11,000 pounds of Skippy creamy peanut butter to food banks across the grocer's eight-state region.

The donation is part of a hunger program created by the makers of Skippy peanut butter in 2018. Earlier this year, Hy-Vee participated in a sales promotion with Skippy.

As a result, more that 11,000 pounds of peanut butter could be distributed to food banks in 11 different communities, including Sioux City, Le Mars, Iowa, Norfolk, Nebraska and Yankton, South Dakota. 

The hefty peanut butter donation equates to more than 184,467 peanut butter sandwiches.

"Through our partnership with Hormel Food and its popular Skippy brand, we can further address the issue of hunger here in the Midwest," said Craig Clasen, Hy-Vee's senior vice president of retail business development. "Hy-Vee and Hormel Foods care about our customers and this is a great way to give back to our communities."

"Protein is a much-needed item for households and peanut butter is a terrific protein option," said Doug Johnston, senior customer executive at Hormel Foods. "We want to thank Hy-Vee for joining this effort and thank the local food banks for serving their communities." 

