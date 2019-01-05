WEST DES MOINES -- Grocery chain Hy-Vee announced Friday it is recalling its cheesecakes made with Diamond Crystal Brands cheesecake mix due to potential Salmonella bacterial contamination.
According to a notice posted by the company, Diamond Crystal alerted Hy-Vee to the possibility of Salmonella contamination. Thirty-two varieties of cheesecake with best if used by dates of Dec. 6 through Jan. 11 are affected by the recall. The recalled products come in a plastic container with a plastic lid.
No illnesses have yet been reported, according to Hy-Vee.
The mixture was distributed to 117 of Hy-Vee’s 249 grocery stores in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. There are four Hy-Vee locations in Sioux City and one in South Sioux City.
Below is a list of products affected by the recall:
Cherry Cheesecake Serving 8oz
Cherry Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
Oreo Cheesecake Serving 8oz
Oreo Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
Pumpkin Fluff Cheesecake Serving 8oz
Pumpkin Fluff Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
Strawberry Cheesecake Serving 8oz
Strawberry Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
Mint Cheesecake Serving 8oz
Mint Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
Turtle Cheesecake Serving 8oz
Turtle Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
Flag Cheesecake Serving 8oz
Flag Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
Mint Chip Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz
Mint Chip Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
Strawberry Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz
Lemon Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz
Lemon Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
Pumpkin Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz
Pumpkin Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
Chocolate Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz
Chocolate Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
Sea Salted Caramel Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz
Sea Salted Caramel Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
Golden Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz
Golden Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz
Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
Smores Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz
Smores Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
Strawberry Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz