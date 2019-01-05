Try 1 month for 99¢

WEST DES MOINES -- Grocery chain Hy-Vee announced Friday it is recalling its cheesecakes made with Diamond Crystal Brands cheesecake mix due to potential Salmonella bacterial contamination. 

According to a notice posted by the company, Diamond Crystal alerted Hy-Vee to the possibility of Salmonella contamination. Thirty-two varieties of cheesecake with best if used by dates of Dec. 6 through Jan. 11 are affected by the recall. The recalled products come in a plastic container with a plastic lid. 

No illnesses have yet been reported, according to Hy-Vee. 

The mixture was distributed to 117 of Hy-Vee’s 249 grocery stores in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. There are four Hy-Vee locations in Sioux City and one in South Sioux City. 

Below is a list of products affected by the recall:

  • Cherry Cheesecake Serving 8oz

  • Cherry Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

  • Oreo Cheesecake Serving 8oz

  • Oreo Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

  • Pumpkin Fluff Cheesecake Serving 8oz

  • Pumpkin Fluff Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

  • Strawberry Cheesecake Serving 8oz

  • Strawberry Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

  • Mint Cheesecake Serving 8oz

  • Mint Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

  • Turtle Cheesecake Serving 8oz

  • Turtle Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

  • Flag Cheesecake Serving 8oz

  • Flag Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

  • Mint Chip Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

  • Mint Chip Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

  • Strawberry Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

  • Lemon Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

  • Lemon Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

  • Pumpkin Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

  • Pumpkin Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

  • Chocolate Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

  • Chocolate Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

  • Sea Salted Caramel Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

  • Sea Salted Caramel Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

  • Golden Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

  • Golden Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

  • Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

  • Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

  • Smores Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

  • Smores Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

  • Strawberry Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

