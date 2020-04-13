You are the owner of this article.
I-29 southbound lanes to temporarily close Wednesday for sign installation
Roads construction

SIOUX CITY -- The installation of an overhead sign truss over the southbound lanes of Interstate 29, just north of Hamilton Blvd., will require the temporary closure of the roadway to traffic in 20-minute intervals.

The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) said this will occur from 8 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, weather permitting.  

