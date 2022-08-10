'Impractical Jokers' James Murray coming to Anthem

SIOUX CITY -- "Impractical Jokers" star James Murray will be coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem on Oct. 22
Best known as "Murr" from truTV's "Impractical Jokers," Murray is also one of the stars on TBS's "The Misery Index," along with his comedy troupe The Tenderloins.
Tickets will go on sale Friday at the hotel's Rock Shop or at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.
All Anthem events are for guests 21 and older.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
