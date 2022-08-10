 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

'Impractical Jokers' James Murray coming to Anthem

  • 0
James Murray

Impractical Jokers James Murray

 Mackenzie Stroh Mackenzie Stroh

SIOUX CITY -- "Impractical Jokers" star James Murray will be coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem on Oct. 22

Best known as "Murr" from truTV's "Impractical Jokers," Murray is also one of the stars on TBS's "The Misery Index," along with his comedy troupe The Tenderloins.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at the hotel's Rock Shop or at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com

All Anthem events are for guests 21 and older.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The beagles have landed! 4,000 beagles rescued from breeding facility in Virginia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News