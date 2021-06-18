Innovation Market winners announced

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Growth Organization has announced the winners of their 11th annual Innovation Market.

First prize went to Nicki Werner of Jefferson Beer Supply. The startup is receiving $5,000.

Second prize went to Jessica Hammond of Brutal Doodles, which is receiving $2,000.

Third prize went to Thomas Ritchie of Yours Truly Gift Box, which is receiving $1,000.

Twenty-one ideas were submitted this year and were displayed anonymously for evaluation, according to a press release from the Sioux City Growth Organization. The four ideas that received the most votes were invited to pitch their business ideas to members of the Sioux City Growth Organization on June 9.

The prize money is intended to help the startups with their expenses as they prepare to launch or grow their business. Funding is provided by the Sioux City Growth Organization in cooperation with sponsors including the City of Sioux City, Downtown Partners, The Siouxland Initiative, Iowa's West Coast Initiative and several local businesses.

The Innovation Market in previous years was held in February and March, but was moved to May and June this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

