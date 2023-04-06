SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, is partnering with other area nonprofit organizations in a fun, convenient event for Siouxland families.

From 10 a.m. to noon on July 15, representatives at the Interpretive Center as well as other nonprofits will make information about fall children's programming during the Fantastic Fall (Signup) Fair.

"Siouxland nonprofits offer a wide range of free or cost-effective programming for kids," said assistant director Sara Olson. "Because each nonprofit separately publicizes their own events in different ways, gathering information about the available choices and getting kids registered can be complicated for parents and grandparents."

"With the Fantastic Fall (Signup) Fair, we are making all the information available in one place where those decision makers can meet us, learn more about our programming and, in one morning, ger their kids registered for all their fall activities," she continued.

Among the nonprofits will be Community Action Agency, LaunchPAD Children's Museum, Mary J. Treglia Community House, Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA, TEACH Theatre, S.T.A.R.S., Salvation Army of Siouxland, Sanford Center, Sgt. Floyd Riverboat & Welcome Center and Sioux City Railroad Museum.

Nonprofit registration remains open until May 1. Organizations wishing to participate can call 712-224-5242 or by visiting siouxcitylcic.com/fall-fair-nonprofits.

The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center and the adjoining Betty Strong Encounter Center comprise a private, nonprofit cultural complex built and sustained by Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD). Find more information on their programs at facebook.com/sclandc.