Investigation continues into Wednesday morning shooting
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police are continuing their investigation into a shooting on Wednesday.

At around 6:43 a.m., a 33-year-old male, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, was dropped off at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center by unknown subjects.

Investigators were able to speak to the victim briefly before he taken to surgery for his injuries.

According to Sgt. Jeremy McClure, police are working to determine where this shooting occurred as well as the identities of the subjects who dropped him off.

