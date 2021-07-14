 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Investigation into early Wednesday morning mobile home fire is continuing
0 Comments
alert

Investigation into early Wednesday morning mobile home fire is continuing

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fire trucks stock
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- An investigation into a Wednesday morning fire that destroyed a mobile home is continuing, Sioux City Fire Rescue said in a news release.

Shortly after midnight, firefighters were called to the Regency Mobile Home Park, 4101 Gordon Drive. Seven fire suppressions units, staffed with 17 firefighters and one medic, responded at the scene. Upon arrival, they reported a fully-involved mobile home fire and began attacking the flames from the exterior.

Once the flames were controlled, firefighters searched the damaged home, determining there were no occupants inside at the time of the blaze. 

Investigators say the home sustained extreme fire damage, has been red-tagged, and is considered a total loss. A neighboring mobile home also suffered minor damage, due to radiant heat from the fire.

Anyone with information regarding the fire can contact Sioux City Fire Rescue at 712-279-6377. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sen. Schumer holds press conference on federal marijuana prohibition

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News