Iowa Christian leaders ask congregations to refrain from in-person services over COVID-19

DES MOINES -- More than 20 Christian leaders are asking congregations and members across Iowa to refrain from in-person religious gatherings, including worship services.

This comes on the heels of a proclamation by Gov. Kim Reynolds, who said on Monday that religious and spiritual gatherings are no longer prohibited in Iowa even after the state has experienced one of the nation's fastest growth rate in coronavirus cases.

It also comes after Iowa's Catholic Bishops, including the Rev. R. Walker Nickless of the Diocese of Sioux City, called for continued suspension of Sunday Mass in the state.

"It was with surprise we learned of the Governor's proclamation and, as such, we feel compelled to provide clarity and guidance of what it means for congregations to be faithful and safe during these extraordinary times," the denominational leaders wrote in a letter released Tuesday.