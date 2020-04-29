Iowa Christian leaders ask congregations to refrain from in-person services over COVID-19

DES MOINES -- More than 20 Christian leaders are asking congregations and members across Iowa to refrain from in-person religious gatherings, including worship services.
This comes on the heels of a proclamation by Gov. Kim Reynolds, who said on Monday that religious and spiritual gatherings are no longer prohibited in Iowa even after the state has experienced one of the nation's fastest growth rate in coronavirus cases.
It also comes after Iowa's Catholic Bishops, including the Rev. R. Walker Nickless of the Diocese of Sioux City, called for continued suspension of Sunday Mass in the state.
"It was with surprise we learned of the Governor's proclamation and, as such, we feel compelled to provide clarity and guidance of what it means for congregations to be faithful and safe during these extraordinary times," the denominational leaders wrote in a letter released Tuesday.
Even though they are asking congregations to not hold in-person gatherings, they are recommending the continued use of technology as a way to worship.
"Decisions to return to in-person gathering in our congregations should be based on science, the best practices recommended by public health officials, and in consultation with the leaders of our faith communities," the faith leaders said.
"Our hearts grieve for the immense pain and suffering felt by so many during these times," they continued. "When a new normal may emerge, we pray you might find strength and hope in god's unending and ever-present love."
"For the sake of the common good, we ask all congregations, their leaders, and their members to prioritize the safety and well-being of each other, those at risk, and those in their broader community," the denomination leader concluded. "Please love one another and your neighbor by continuing to be in a community together from afar."
