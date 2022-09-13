Iowa Department of Natural Resources working to eliminate highly invasive species from Iowa Great Lakes

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — Officials from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are doing battle this week with an invasive aquatic plant species threatening the Iowa Great Lakes.

According to a press release from the Iowa DNR, workers are now treating the East Okoboji, Upper Gar, Lake Minnewashta and Lower Gar lakes with an aquatic herbicide, known as Sonar A.S., to eliminate a rooted plant species known as Eurasian watermilfoil.

The species was found in the Great Lakes region back in early August and is considered a threat because it can "outcompete native plants and take over areas of a lake" (per the DNR release).

A release from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, which has also dealt with Eurasian watermilfoil, asserts that the plant also provides "unsuitable shelter, food, and nesting habitat for native animals."

The Iowa DNR asserts that the herbicide being used has proven effective in eradicating Eurasian watermilfoil from other lakes in Iowa. Treatments at the Great Lakes are set to go into next spring and DNR officials are testing the Great Lakes area every two weeks to check concentration levels.

To assist in the effort, local groups have raised more than $335,000 in funds.

"This is a threat to all the lakes in the chain and to other surrounding lakes in the region," East Okoboji Lakes Improvement Corporation's Terry Wilts said in the press release. "We are in this together and if there is a chance to take out this plant, we’d regret not taking that opportunity."

At the same time as the treatment, the DNR said they're working with local partners to "build a long-term management plan for the chain of lakes."