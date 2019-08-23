STORM LAKE, Iowa -- The Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation, in partnership with Buena Vista University, has won a prestigious Google grant to advance programming aimed at facilitating business transitions across Iowa.
The Corridor, joining forces with BVU's Center for Rural Entrepreneurship in the Harold Walter Siebens School of Business, will embark on a "Match, Learn, Launch" initiative. The project pairs retiring business operators throughout Iowa while providing mentoring and educational support to new entrepreneurs from succession match to new launches.
The partnership won $175,000 through the tech company's Grow with Google program, which seeks to aid nonprofits as they work to create economic opportunities for entrepreneurs of all ages.
Grow with Google aims to help everyone across America access the best of Google's training and tools to grow their skills, careers, businesses and nonprofits. Google.org's Impact Challenge Iowa will be awarding $1 million in grant funding to nonprofits in support of big ideas to create opportunities in Iowa.
A "match-making" app will link business owners who seek assistance in finding a successor for their enterprise with new entrepreneurs educated for sustained success. This need is critical as 71 Iowa counties have lost population in the last decade and half of the state's business owners are older than 50.
The project aims to help solve the succession gap, keeping ideas, wealth and people in Iowa.
"(The Corridor and BVU) are (both) leaders in building the economy of northwest Iowa," said John Tatman, chairman of the Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation. "Working together, we can make important strides in helping area business owners find interested buyers for their companies."
The Corridor's joint effort with BVU represents one of the five winners in Iowa, qualifying for a $175,000 grant and training assistance from Google.
The public also has the chance to vote for a favorite ideas among those winners through Aug. 30. The idea earning the most votes, dubbed the "People's Choice," will receive an additional $125,000.
Vote for the Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation and BVU's "Match, Lear, Launch" project at BVU.edu.vote-bvu.