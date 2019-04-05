SIOUX CITY -- With a $250,000 grant from the national Realtor Relief Foundation, the Northwest Iowa Regional Board of Realtors and Iowa Association of Realtors (IAR) are offering mortgage and rental payment assistance grants to Iowa residents impacted by recent flooding.
An additional $25,000 in matching funds was provided by Iowa Realtors, and $275,000 is now available to provide assistance to Iowans in need, according to a press release from the Northwest Iowa Regional Board of Realtors.
Individual households impacted by recent flooding can visit https://www.iowarealtors.com/news/flood-relief to learn more about the program and obtain an application for assistance. Grants up to $1000 are available for mortgage payment assistance, or payment of rental costs incurred by displacement from a residence due to flooding.
"With 59 of Iowa’s 99 counties declared disaster areas by Governor Reynolds, we know our neighbors have sustained heavy losses. Iowans are known for helping each other, and the Iowa Association of Realtors is committed to assisting with recovery from this disaster," John Goede, president of the Iowa Association of Realtors, and agent with Century 21 ProLink in Spencer, Iowa, said in a statement.
Two-thirds of the state experienced some degree of flooding due to a combination rain, snow melt, and un-thawed ground since the middle of March.