Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association presenting 'Rock 4 Vets' concert

SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association (IRRMA) will present a ROCK 4 VETS event at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., at 8 p.m. Nov. 12, featuring the talents of the Western Iowa Hall of Fame Band.

The association will honor local veterans with music by some of the most elite performers in the area, featuring special appearances by Johnnie Bolin (Sioux City), Rick Hillyard (Shenandoah), Troy Johnson (Omaha), John "Iowa" Scherle (Wales), John Rogers (Omaha), Barry Clark (Omaha), Janice Hill (Sergeant Bluff), Skinny Webb (Red Oak) and Kevin Lloyd (Omaha).

"This is going to be such a great show to honor our veterans with so much talent on that stage," IRRMA executive director Clay Norris said.

IRRMA is asking for Siouxland's assistance in supporting the mission of this fundraising event and to see it that all veterans attend the event at no cost to them. If there are persons, businesses or other entities in the Sioux City area that are interested in making a supportive, charitable contribution to the ROCK 4 VETS event or participate in specific fundraising activities, contact Janice Hill at 402-469-9870.

Advance tickets are available through Eventbrite at iowarocknroll.com/events or at The Marquee on the day of the show. Veterans attend free with proof of military ID or a DD-214.