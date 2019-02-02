SIOUX CITY -- An Iowa State Patrol car collided with another vehicle Friday night in Sioux City.
Sioux City Police Sergeant Mike Manthorne said Saturday that the crash happened around 10:48 p.m. near the intersection of Sixth and Nebraska streets.
The trooper at the wheel of the Iowa State Patrol car, who has not been identified, was glancing down at the vehicle's in-car computer and drove through a red light at Sixth and Nebraska streets. A sedan headed north on Nebraska, travelling through the green light, was struck on the rear passenger side.
No injuries were reported.
It is not known whether the trooper will face disciplinary actions after the collision. The Iowa State Patrol could not be reached for comment or further details.