ISU Extension & Outreach summer camp registration is now open

Family Camp

10 a.m. - 9 p.m., Aug. 15, Stone State Park - Calumet Shelter., Sioux City

Is it difficult to find time and have the resources to take a family vacation? If so, this is the camp for your family. Everyone will have age appropriate fun activities to participate in throughout the day. Adults will have sessions provided by Extension about a variety of programs that will benefit them as well as their family. There will also be family time that will include spending time hiking, fishing, doing archery, and much more. $5, per person.

Art Around the World

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Aug. 17, Woodbury County Extension, 4728 Southern Hills Dr., Sioux City

Students, 4th through 8th, learn about the rain forest, deserts, the tundra and more while creating art. Youth will have the opportunity to use a variety of materials to create their art during this camp including oil pastels, watercolors, creating a mug, and many other projects. An art show for parents will be held at the end of camp. $25

Mad Scientist

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Aug. 17, 1221 Pierce St.