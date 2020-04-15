ISU Extension & Outreach summer camp registration is now open

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County's Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is currently taking registrations for its summer camp programming that is taught by experienced 4-H Youth Development & Extension Staff.
Registration for all of the summer camps can be found at bit.ly/WoodburySummer. Registration is open to the public and if anything should change with the schedule, participants will be notified immediately. Any cancellations will result in a full refund.
Lights, Camera, Cooking, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., June 5, 1221 Pierce St.
For 4th through 8th grade students, participants will make new recipes, learn food preparation techniques, learn to use a video camera and computer editing programs to produce their own cooking show! Parents can attend at the end of camp to watch a live demonstration as well as the video cooking show the youth created. $25
Babysitting Certification Class
8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., June 8 - 9; June 11 -12, 1221 Pierce St.
For 4th through 8th grade students, participants will learn best practices when they are babysitting. The participants will learn about safety including basic first aid as well as learn activities to use with the children they babysit. All participants will create a babysitting bag that they can take to all of their jobs. $40
Paper Crafts
8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., June 23, Woodbury County Extension, 4728 Southern Hills Dr.
K - 3rd grade students can create several projects using paper. Youth will learn to make cards of various types as well as create a scrapbook. $15
Paper Crafts
8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., June 24, Woodbury County Library, 825 Main St., Moville
K - 3rd grade students can create several projects using paper. Youth will learn to make cards of various types as well as create a scrapbook. $15
Farm to Fork
8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., June 29 - 30, Moville Area Community Center, 815 Main St., Moville
Students, grade K - 3rd, will learn about nutrition through cooking. They will learn proper kitchen safety and how to read a recipe. This is a fun interactive hands-on camp. Youth will have the opportunity to create several recipes and taste test them. $25
Fun With Bots
8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., June 30, 1221 Pierce St., Sioux City
It’s never too early to learn code! This interactive one-day camp is designed to engage K-3rd graders in hands-on robotics and coding opportunities. Children will be introduced to basic coding concepts through games, robots and block-based coding programs. This day camp builds problem-solving and creativity skills while having a blast with robots. $25
Colors in the Garden
8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., July 13 -14, Woodbury County Extension, 4728 Southern Hills Dr.
$25
K through 3rd grade students will have two days of fun while we hunt for the Colors in the Garden.Youth will learn about colors, nature, and gardening through hands on activities outdoors, exciting games, crafts, and more. $25
Farm to Fork
8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., July 15 - 16, Woodbury County Extension, 4728 Southern Hills Dr.
K - 3rd grade kids will learn about nutrition through cooking. They will learn proper kitchen safety and how to read a recipe. This is a fun interactive hands-on camp. Youth will have the opportunity to create several recipes and taste test them. $25
Candy Company
8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., July 27 - 28, 1221 Pierce St., Sioux City
Youth, grades 3rd through 8th, will have two days learning to make a variety of candy. They will also learn about food safety, creating a company through developing a logo, marketing, and packaging. Youth will have the opportunity to sell their candy products to see how successful they are at running a business. Will there be a profit? This camp will be a fun interactive way to learn about running a business and getting to try the candy products. $40
Colors in the Garden
8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., July 30 - 31, Monona County Fairgrounds, Onawa
Students, grades K through 3rd, will two days of fun while we hunt for the Colors in the Garden! Youth will learn about colors, nature, and gardening through hands on activities outdoors, exciting games, crafts, and more. $25
Intro to Lego EV3 Robotics
8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Aug. 10, 1221 Pierce St., Sioux City
Youth, grades 4th through 8th, will learn to design, build and program a robot to do a variety of activities. Youth will develop a robot that can climb and incline, use sensors to make the robot identify color, and sound to complete a task. The one day camp will end with a parent showcase where youth will demonstrate the various robots completed throughout the day. $25
Outdoor Adventures
8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Aug. 12 Woodbury County Extension, 4728 Southern Hills Dr.
Students, 5th through 8th, will learn about the outdoors by participating in a variety of activities. Each day will include activities that will assist youth in surviving the outdoors through learning to tie knots, set up camp, fish, archery and more. This camp will end the second day with a parent showcase so youth can share what they have learned.
Family Camp
10 a.m. - 9 p.m., Aug. 15, Stone State Park - Calumet Shelter., Sioux City
Is it difficult to find time and have the resources to take a family vacation? If so, this is the camp for your family. Everyone will have age appropriate fun activities to participate in throughout the day. Adults will have sessions provided by Extension about a variety of programs that will benefit them as well as their family. There will also be family time that will include spending time hiking, fishing, doing archery, and much more. $5, per person.
Art Around the World
8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Aug. 17, Woodbury County Extension, 4728 Southern Hills Dr., Sioux City
Students, 4th through 8th, learn about the rain forest, deserts, the tundra and more while creating art. Youth will have the opportunity to use a variety of materials to create their art during this camp including oil pastels, watercolors, creating a mug, and many other projects. An art show for parents will be held at the end of camp. $25
Mad Scientist
8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Aug. 17, 1221 Pierce St.
This 4th through 8th grade camp is a fun science camp led by the Mad Scientist. Youth will visit ten labs throughout the day in a variety of science areas including biology, physics, and chemistry. Join us for this “explosive” fun camp. You never know what the Mad Scientist has up his sleeve. $25
