ISU Extension & Outreach summer camp registration opens

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County's Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is currently taking registrations for its summer camp programming.

Registration for all of the summer camps can be found at bit.ly/WoodburySummer. Registration is open to the public and if anything should change with the schedule, participants will be notified immediately. 

Lights, Camera, Cooking, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., June 5, 1221 Pierce St.

For fourth through eighth grade students, participants will make new recipes, learn food preparation techniques, learn to use a video camera and computer editing programs to produce their own cooking show. Fees charged. 

Babysitting Certification Class

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., June 8 - 9 and June 11 -12, 1221 Pierce St.

For fourth through eighth grade students, participants will learn best practices when they are babysitting. Fees charged. 

Paper Crafts

8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., June 23,  Woodbury County Extension, 4728 Southern Hills Dr.

K - third grade students can create several projects using paper. Fees charged.

Paper Crafts

8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., June 24, Woodbury County Library, 825 Main St., Moville

K - third grade students can create several projects using paper. Fees charged. 

Farm to Fork

8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., June 29 - 30, Moville Area Community Center, 815 Main St., Moville

Students, grades K - third, will learn about nutrition through cooking. Fees charged. 

Fun With Bots

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., June 30, 1221 Pierce St., Sioux City

This interactive one-day camp is designed to engage K-third graders in hands-on robotics and coding opportunities. Fees charged. 

Colors in the Garden

8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., July 13 -14, Woodbury County Extension, 4728 Southern Hills Drive.

K through 3rd grade students will have two days of fun while hunting for the Colors in the Garden. Fees charged

Farm to Fork

8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., July 15 - 16, Woodbury County Extension, 4728 Southern Hills Drive.

K - Third grade kids will learn about nutrition through cooking. Fees charged. 

Candy Company

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., July 27 - 28, 1221 Pierce St., Sioux City

Youth, grades third through eighth, will have two days of learning to make a variety of candy. Fees charged.

Colors in the Garden

8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., July 30 - 31, Monona County Fairgrounds, Onawa

Students, grades K through 3rd, will two days of fun while hunting for the Colors in the Garden. Fees charged.

Intro to Lego EV3 Robotics

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Aug. 10, 1221 Pierce St., Sioux City

Youth, grades fourth through eighth, will learn to design, build and program a robot to do a variety of activities. Fees charged.

Outdoor Adventures

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Aug. 12, Woodbury County Extension, 4728 Southern Hills Dr.

Students, fifth through eighth, will learn about the outdoors by participating in a variety of activities. Fees charged.

Family Camp

10 a.m. - 9 p.m., Aug. 15,  Stone State Park - Calumet Shelter., Sioux City

This is the camp for your family. Everyone will have age appropriate fun activities to participate in throughout the day. Fees charged.

Art Around the World

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Aug. 17, Woodbury County Extension, 4728 Southern Hills Dr.

Students, fourth through eighth, learn about the rain forest, deserts, the tundra and more while creating art. Fees charged.

Mad Scientist

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Aug. 17, 1221 Pierce St.

This fourth through eighth grade camp is a fun science camp led by the Mad Scientist. Fees charged. 

 

ISU Extension Woodbury County logo
