ISU Extension & Outreach summer camp registration opens

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County's Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is currently taking registrations for its summer camp programming.

Registration for all of the summer camps can be found at bit.ly/WoodburySummer. Registration is open to the public and if anything should change with the schedule, participants will be notified immediately.

Lights, Camera, Cooking, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., June 5, 1221 Pierce St.

For fourth through eighth grade students, participants will make new recipes, learn food preparation techniques, learn to use a video camera and computer editing programs to produce their own cooking show. Fees charged.

Babysitting Certification Class

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., June 8 - 9 and June 11 -12, 1221 Pierce St.

For fourth through eighth grade students, participants will learn best practices when they are babysitting. Fees charged.

Paper Crafts

8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., June 23, Woodbury County Extension, 4728 Southern Hills Dr.