Since 1992, when the project released its self-titled debut album, the Wallflowers have been touring off the strength of alternative rock songs such as "One Headlight", "6th Avenue Heartache" and "Sleepwalker". The group's album, "Bringing Down the Horse", released in 1996, sold more than four million copies. The most-recent effort from the group, 2021's "Exit Wounds", found the Wallflowers melding roots music with power pop and alt-rock.