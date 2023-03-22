SIOUX CITY — Rock artist Jakob Dylan will be performing with The Wallflowers, August 19, inside of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St.
Since 1992, when the project released its self-titled debut album, the Wallflowers have been touring off the strength of alternative rock songs such as "One Headlight", "6th Avenue Heartache" and "Sleepwalker". The group's album, "Bringing Down the Horse", released in 1996, sold more than four million copies. The most-recent effort from the group, 2021's "Exit Wounds", found the Wallflowers melding roots music with power pop and alt-rock.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. at the hotel's Rock Shop as well as at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.
All Anthem events are for audiences, 21 and over.