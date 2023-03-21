SIOUX CITY -- Rock artist Jakob Dylan will be performing with The Wallflowers, August 19, inside of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St.

For the past thirty years, the Jakob Dylan-led Wallflowers has stood as one of rock's most dynamic and purposeful bands. Even when Dylan -- the Wallflowers' founding singer, songwriter and guitarist -- stepped outside of the band for other projects, he knew he'd return.

Dylan with The Wallflowers will bring back hit songs from their "Bring Down the Horse" and "Glad All Over" albums, while exploring newer sounds.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. at the hotel's Rock Shop as well as at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.

All Anthem events are for audiences, 21 and over.