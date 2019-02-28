SIOUX CITY -- "James Monroe: Expansion, Defense and the Art of Compromise," with Dr. Scott Culpepper, will be presented at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
"James Monroe's service as the sixth U.S. president marked the end of an era as the first generation of American founders gave way to the next," Culpepper, a Dordt College history professor, explained.
Monroe served with a delegation that negotiated the Louisiana Purchase. During his presidency, the boundaries of the United States were extended to the South in Florida as well as the Pacific Northwest.
"Monroe helped create the period known as the 'era of good feelings' by encouraging compromises to diffuse party rivalries and sectional disputes," Culpepper said. "This was in a time when divisions in American culture threatened the future of the United States."
Admission to this program is free and a reception will follow.