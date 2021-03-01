Jay Leno to bring live stand-up concert to Sioux City's Orpheum

SIOUX CITY -- Former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno will be bringing his live stand-up show to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on Nov. 5.

Leno hosted the top-rated "Tonight Show with Jay Leno" for more than 20 years. He is currently the host of CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage," which is in its fifth season.

In addition to receiving Emmy, People's Choice and Tv Guide Awards, Leno has been the recipient of the Mark Twain Award, a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame and became the first person to drive the pace car of all major NASCAR events.

Tickets for Jay Leno's show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at OrphemLive.com, by calling 712-279-4850 or by visiting the Tyson Events Center's Primebank Box Office.

