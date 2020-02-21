You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Jerry Seinfeld to return to Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre
View Comments
breaking

Jerry Seinfeld to return to Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre

{{featured_button_text}}
seinfeld
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld will be returning to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on May 7.

Hailed for his ability to joke about the little things in life, Seinfeld is best known for his long-running self-titled sitcom as well as for his current, critically-acclaimed web series, "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee."

Most recently, Seinfeld is performing the last of many shows at New York's Beacon Theatre, where he's had an ongoing residency since 2016. He has also performed stand-up, nationally and internationally. 

He most recently appeared at the Orpheum Theatre in 2015.

Seinfeld tickets will go on sale Feb 28 at OrpheumLive.com, by calling 712-279-4850 or by visiting the Primebank Box Office.  

2015 REVIEW: Seinfeld delivers comedy of the enduring kind at Orpheum in Sioux City
Paul Stanley says the last KISS tour is a victory lap, not a goodbye
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News