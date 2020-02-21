Jerry Seinfeld to return to Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre

SIOUX CITY -- Legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld will be returning to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on May 7.

Hailed for his ability to joke about the little things in life, Seinfeld is best known for his long-running self-titled sitcom as well as for his current, critically-acclaimed web series, "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee."

Most recently, Seinfeld is performing the last of many shows at New York's Beacon Theatre, where he's had an ongoing residency since 2016. He has also performed stand-up, nationally and internationally.

He most recently appeared at the Orpheum Theatre in 2015.

