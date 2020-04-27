Jerry Seinfeld's Orpheum Theatre performance postponed

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Comedian Jerry Seinfeld's May 7 show at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Ticket holders will be notified in the coming weeks with details about the rescheduled date. All tickets purchased for the performance will be honored fir the rescheduled date when it is announced.

All patrons should hold onto their tickets until the new date is announced. Contact the Primebank Box Office at 712-279-4850, ext. 6 for refunds.

