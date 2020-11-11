 Skip to main content
Jo Koy's Tyson 'Social Distance Tour' engagement canceled
Jo Koy's Tyson 'Social Distance Tour' engagement canceled

Jo Koy

Jo Koy spent his pandemic break finishing a book and writing a screenplay. Both are expected to land in the next couple of years. Meanwhile, he's thrilled to be back performing live.

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Comedian Jo Koy has canceled his Thursday night performance at the Tyson Events Center.

A stand-up comic best known for his guest appearances on E's "Chelsea Lately", Koy was slated to bring his "Social Distance Tour" show for a one-night engagement at the Tyson. 

According to the Tyson website, many of Koy's tour dates have been canceled due to new event restrictions as a result of COVID-19 concerns. 

Refunds will be made at a person's point of purchase. Credit cards purchases through an authorized channels (Box Office, TysonCenter.com, or 712-279-4850) will be refunded automatically to the card used to make the original purchase.

Cash purchasers may claim their refund by contact the Primebank Box Office at 712-279-4850, ext. 6.

