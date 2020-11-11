Jo Koy's Tyson 'Social Distance Tour' engagement canceled

SIOUX CITY -- Comedian Jo Koy has canceled his Thursday night performance at the Tyson Events Center.

A stand-up comic best known for his guest appearances on E's "Chelsea Lately", Koy was slated to bring his "Social Distance Tour" show for a one-night engagement at the Tyson.

According to the Tyson website, many of Koy's tour dates have been canceled due to new event restrictions as a result of COVID-19 concerns.

Refunds will be made at a person's point of purchase. Credit cards purchases through an authorized channels (Box Office, TysonCenter.com, or 712-279-4850) will be refunded automatically to the card used to make the original purchase.

Cash purchasers may claim their refund by contact the Primebank Box Office at 712-279-4850, ext. 6.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.