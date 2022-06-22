 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Judas Priest to bring its '50 Heavy Metal Years' tour to the Tyson

judas priest
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Legendary band Judas Priest will bring their North American "50 Heavy Metal Years" to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, on Nov. 1.

Best known for such heavy metal anthem as "Sinner," "Diamond and Rust" and "Hell Bent for Rust," Judas Priest is a Grammy Award-winning inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Tickers will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Primebank Box Office or at PrimebankTix.com or TysonCenter.com.

