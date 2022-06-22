Judas Priest to bring its '50 Heavy Metal Years' tour to the Tyson

SIOUX CITY -- Legendary band Judas Priest will bring their North American "50 Heavy Metal Years" to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, on Nov. 1.
Best known for such heavy metal anthem as "Sinner," "Diamond and Rust" and "Hell Bent for Rust," Judas Priest is a Grammy Award-winning inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Tickers will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Primebank Box Office or at PrimebankTix.com or TysonCenter.com.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today