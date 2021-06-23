July Pancake Breakfast at Latham Park set for July 3

SIOUX CITY -- The 14th annual July Pancake Breakfast at Latham Park will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. July 3 at Latham Park, 1915 S. Cedar St.

A free will donation will be collected, with a minimum donation of $8 requested. All funds raised over the cost of the pancakes will be used to support maintenance and operations at Latham Park.

The event, which was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, is sponsored by the Morningside Masonic Lodge #615.

