 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
July Pancake Breakfast at Latham Park set for July 3
0 Comments

July Pancake Breakfast at Latham Park set for July 3

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Spotlight - pancakes (copy)

SIOUX CITY -- The 14th annual July Pancake Breakfast at Latham Park will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. July 3 at Latham Park, 1915 S. Cedar St. 

A free will donation will be collected, with a minimum donation of $8 requested. All funds raised over the cost of the pancakes will be used to support maintenance and operations at Latham Park. 

The event, which was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, is sponsored by the Morningside Masonic Lodge #615. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildfire closes major Arizona interstate highway

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News