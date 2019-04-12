SIOUX CITY -- The Junior League of Sioux City is donating $80,000 to the creation of the new Children's Hands On! Gallery at the Sioux City Art Center.
This donation will fund participatory stations, their fabrication and installation as well as carpeting and designing fees.
The new Hands On! Gallery will replace the existing hands on area and will be relocated. The original Hands On! Gallery, which opened in 1997, was also a project of the Junior League of Sioux City.
Since it opened, the Hands On! Gallery has been visited by more than 100,000 children of all ages, economic backgrounds and ethnicity.
Located at 225 Nebraska St., the Sioux City Art Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays; and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays.