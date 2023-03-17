SIOUX CITY -- Junior League of Sioux City (JLSC) is hosting a prom dress shopping event from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Junior League's headquarters at 316 W. Seventh St.

During the Dream Dress Pop-Up, girls can shop for a wide variety of dresses, all priced at $25.

The event, which was helped by a donation from Dream Dress Express, was created in an effort to help Siouxland girls find their dream dress in time for the prom season.

Prom has become an expensive rite of passage, placing a financial burden on many families. JLSC wants to alleviate some of that financial burden while still giving girls a boutique-like shopping experience.

"Every girl deserves a dress that makes her feel incredible on prom day," event chair Justine Sponder said.

Junior League of Siouxland is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.