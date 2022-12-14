Junior League's Discovery Shop to host Santa Day

SIOUX CITY -- The Junior League of Sioux City (JLSC) will hosts its annual Santa Day event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Discover Shop, 316 West Seventh St.

All children who attend will receive a free book and a photo with Santa Claus as he visits the shop. The Discovery Shop, an ongoing fundraiser for the JLSC, offers gently-used clothing, shoes, toys, houseware and furniture for sale.

The Junior League of Sioux City is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.