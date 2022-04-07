 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Jurassic Quest brings dinosaur experience to Sioux City

  • 0
Jurassic Quest

Crew member Roel Cavazos sits atop an animated dinosaur while speaking to "dinosaur trainer" Riley Smith Thursday while working to set up the Jurassic Quest attraction at the Siouxland Expo Center. The show, which is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, features exhibits of animated dinosaur models.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Jurassic Quest, billed as the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit, will invade the Siouxland Expo Center, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

A unique, indoor experience featuring lifelike dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides and attractions, interactive science and art activities as well as a "Triceratots" soft play area for little explorers, Jurassic Quest painstakingly replicate dinosaurs in every detail, from coloration to teeth size to textured skin, fur or feathers.

The exhibit at the Expo Center, 550 Expo Center Drive, also features the Quest, a new interactive and entertaining journey through the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods where guests can come, face-yo-face, with dinosaurs and prehistoric sea creatures for a chance to collect a prize. 

Developed with leading paleontologists, Jurassic Quest has been touring across North America since 2013.

For more information, visit: jurassicquest.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Avery Brothers Sign Co. changes hands

Avery Brothers Sign Co. changes hands

Steve Avery, a partner at Avery Brothers Sign Company, announced Tuesday that he had purchased his brothers' share in the Sioux City-based company. The transaction was part of a long-term plan, he said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: German intelligence intercepts Russian communications about Bucha war crimes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News