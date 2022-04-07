 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jurassic Quest dinosaur exhibit hits Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Jurassic Quest, billed as the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit, will invade the Siouxland Expo Center, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

A unique, indoor experience featuring lifelike dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides and attractions, interactive science and art activities as well as a "Triceratots" soft play area for little explorers, Jurassic Quest painstakingly replicate dinosaurs in every detail, from coloration to teeth size to textured skin, fur or feathers.

The exhibit at the Expo Center, 550 Expo Center Drive, also features the Quest, a new interactive and entertaining journey through the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods where guests can come, face-to-face, with dinosaurs and prehistoric sea creatures for a chance to collect a prize. 

Developed with leading paleontologists, Jurassic Quest has been touring across North America since 2013.

For more information, visit: jurassicquest.com

