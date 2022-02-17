Jurassic Quest, nation's largest dinosaur experience, coming to Siouxland Expo Center

SIOUX CITY -- The largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in North America is back and better than ever. Jurassic Quest, a herd of photorealistic dinosaurs, will be coming to the Siouxland Expo Center Center, 550 Expo Center Drive, April 8 - 10.
Jurassic Quest is an indoor family educational and entertainment family show, featuring lifelike dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a "Tricerators" soft play area for our littlest explorers, bounce houses, inflatable attractions and more.
Tickets are available at jurassicquest.com or siouxlandexpocenter.com.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
