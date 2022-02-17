 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jurassic Quest, nation's largest dinosaur experience, coming to Siouxland Expo Center

Best - Raptor Training with Bronco Brian

Meet Bronco Brian, right, one of the photorealistic dinosaurs, at Jurassic Quest, which is coming to the Siouxland Expo Center, April 8 - 10.

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in North America is back and better than ever. Jurassic Quest, a herd of photorealistic dinosaurs, will be coming to the Siouxland Expo Center Center, 550 Expo Center Drive, April 8 - 10.

Jurassic Quest is an indoor family educational and entertainment family show, featuring lifelike dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a "Tricerators" soft play area for our littlest explorers, bounce houses, inflatable attractions and more. 

Tickets are available at jurassicquest.com or siouxlandexpocenter.com

