Justin Moore to bring his 'You Me & Whiskey' tour to Sioux City's Orpheum

SIOUX CITY -- Multi-platinum country star Justin Moore will bring his "You, Me & Whiskey" tour to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on Feb. 4, with special guest Priscilla Block.

Moore has built a loyal following over the past decade with his traditional country sound and live shows. Climbing the country radio charts with his current single, "With a Woman You Love," the emotional tune follows in the footsteps of his 10th No. 1 hit, "We Didn't Have Much," featured on "Straight Outta Country," his eight-track collection of songs.