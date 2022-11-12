 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Justin Moore to bring his 'You Me & Whiskey' tour to Sioux City's Orpheum

SIOUX CITY -- Multi-platinum country star Justin Moore will bring his "You, Me & Whiskey" tour to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on Feb. 4, with special guest Priscilla Block.

Moore has built a loyal following over the past decade with his traditional country sound and live shows. Climbing the country radio charts with his current single, "With a Woman You Love," the emotional tune follows in the footsteps of his 10th No. 1 hit, "We Didn't Have Much," featured on "Straight Outta Country," his eight-track collection of songs.

Country artist Priscilla Block blends country pop and southern rock into what is called the "Block Party" sound.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 18 at Orpheumlive.com or by visiting the Tyson Events Center Primebank Box Office. 

