Kalins donates $100,000 to United Way of Siouxland
SIOUX CITY -- Kalins Indoor Comfort announced Friday that it is donating $100,000 to the United Way of Siouxland. 

Bruce Kalin mug

Kalin

Bruce Kalin, the third-generation owner of Kalins, presented a giant novelty check to the United Way during a celebratory luncheon of the company's 100th anniversary Friday afternoon at the Hilton Garden Inn. The United Way of Siouxland is also celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. 

"What we have decided to do, is give $1,000 for every year that we've been in business," Kalin said during the presentation, to a round of applause. 

