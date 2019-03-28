Try 3 months for $3
WWE at Tyson

The WWE will appear at the Tyson Events Center at 7:30 p.m. April 22. 

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- See all of your favorite WWE Superstars when they return to the Tyson Events Center for the first time in more than two years at 7:30 p.m., April 22.

The WWE Live Card will included Kevin Owens vs. Daniel Bryan vying for a championship as well as a match pitting A.J. Styles vs. Randy Orton.

Also scheduled to appear will be Charlotte Flair, New Day, Hardy Boyz and Samoa Joe.

Starting at $17.50, tickets are now on sale at the Tyson Events Center or TysonCenter.com or by calling 855-333-8771.  

